Ibstock (LON:IBST) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 150 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 151.95 ($2.04), with a volume of 25472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($2.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, June 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £596.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91.

In related news, insider Joe Hudson sold 139,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.37), for a total value of £246,199.36 ($331,091.12). Also, insider Richard Akers acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £155,000 ($208,445.40). Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

