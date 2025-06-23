Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 21.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $241.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -19,122.02. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $248.88.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,988,430.90. The trade was a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $8,790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,743,494. This trade represents a 33.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,682,884 shares of company stock valued at $195,808,501.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.