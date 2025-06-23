Q3 EPS Forecast for Cogent Communications Raised by Analyst

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($4.55) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCOI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.5%

Cogent Communications stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. The company had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 42,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,176,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,256,880.67. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,920. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,500 shares of company stock worth $21,285,069 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.75%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

