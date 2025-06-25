Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Shares Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 81,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 82,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Charlie’s Stock Up 10.5%

The stock has a market cap of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

