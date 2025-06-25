Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass Minerals International traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 194,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 809,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.
CMP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMP
Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International
Compass Minerals International Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $815.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.96 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
About Compass Minerals International
Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Minerals International
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.