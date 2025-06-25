Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass Minerals International traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 194,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 809,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

CMP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 690,800.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $815.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.96 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

