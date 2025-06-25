COMPASS Pathways Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,261 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the typical volume of 1,012 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on CMPS. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $236.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,754,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,927 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

