Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

HST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

