KBR (NYSE:KBR) Lowered to Sector Weight Rating by KeyCorp

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBR. Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in KBR by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in KBR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in KBR by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in KBR by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

