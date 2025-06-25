NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Shares Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 509.95 ($6.94) and last traded at GBX 507.79 ($6.91). Approximately 46,106,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 38,563,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 494.30 ($6.73).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 580 ($7.90) to GBX 615 ($8.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 510 ($6.94) to GBX 550 ($7.49) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 500.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 454.23.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported GBX 15.50 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,184.94 ($1,613.04). Company insiders own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

