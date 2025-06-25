Raymond James Financial Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$59.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2029 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Keyera from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.18.

Keyera Trading Down 0.6%

About Keyera

KEY opened at C$43.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.67. Keyera has a one year low of C$35.35 and a one year high of C$47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

