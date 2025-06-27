Blockchain Stocks To Watch Today – June 25th

Get alerts:

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are materially involved in the development, implementation or support of blockchain technology. They include businesses such as cryptocurrency miners, blockchain‐software developers, digital‐asset exchanges and firms integrating distributed‐ledger solutions into their operations. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation of blockchain without directly owning cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.24. 5,035,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,666. The firm has a market cap of $596.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $216.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 20,228,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,205,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 6.08.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 19,154,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,846,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 4.53.

