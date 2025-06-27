Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 72 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,838,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point set a $260.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $218.88 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.84 and a 52 week high of $234.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

