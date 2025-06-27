International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Invesco LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 214,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $342.15 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.33 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

