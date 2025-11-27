Anew Health Ltd. (AVG) Announces December 1st IPO

Anew Health Ltd. (AVG) plans to raise $9 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of December 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,800,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Anew Health Ltd. generated $40.02 million in revenue and $5.54 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $259 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Anew Health Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Established in 2007, we are a HongÂ Kong-basedÂ pain management and health services provider with over 16Â years of experience in pain management and functional enhancement, under our â€śANKHâ€ť brand. ANKH, stands for â€śA New Key to Healthâ€ť, testifying our aspiration to be a health brand not only for alleviating physical pain but also for allowing individuals to emanate joy, health, and vitality from within and throughout. We offer a broad range of non-surgical, non-invasive, and non-pharmacologicalÂ pain management treatment and therapies, functional enhancement therapies, and topical use and dietary supplements health products, to our clients to eliminate pain points, invigorate blood circulation, enhance the bodyâ€™s detoxification function, strengthen muscle and joint, and ultimately enhance functionality. The theoretical and technological underpinning of our therapies and treatment, the â€śRDS+â€ť (Restore, Detox, and Strengthen) approach to pain management and function enhancement, combines the wisdom of Traditional Chinese Medicine (â€śTCMâ€ť) and various energy-basedÂ treatment and therapy devices we sourced internationally, to enable our trained therapists performing broad range of treatment procedures involving the use of laser, bioelectrical current, electromagnetic, radiofrequency, and ultrasound, and to provide symptomatic relief and addressing root cause of our clientâ€™s pain and subhealth condition, reducing the chances of pain and condition recurrence, ultimately helping our clients to regain health and vitality. Our â€śRDS+â€ť approach to pain management and function enhancement is inspired by the concept of meridian system (Jing Luo) of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Jing Luo, commonly translated as meridians, is a concept in Traditional Chinese Medicine describing the network of pathways through which vital energy, or Qi, and blood circulate in the body. According to the Traditional Chinese Medicine theory, the stagnation, blockage, or the deficiency of the flow of Qi, are the root cause of pain and illness. Our RDS+ approach to pain management and function enhancement combines the wisdom of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the modern technology and various advanced energy-basedÂ treatment devices, to restore, detox, and strengthen the healthy flow of Qi, and to ease and eliminate acute and chronic musculoskeletal and nociceptive pain, alleviate muscle fatigue, relieve muscle stiffness, remove stagnation, detoxing metabolic wastes, improve blood circulation, strengthen muscle and joints, and ultimately enhance body functionality. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2025. (Note: Anew Health Ltd. is offering 1.8 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $9.0 million, according to its SEC filings for its IPO.) “.

Anew Health Ltd. was founded in 2007 and has 245 employees. The company is located at Unit 2301-05, 23/F, Tower 5, The Gateway Harbour City, 15 Canton Road Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong Tel: +852 3845 5012 and can be reached via phone at +852 3845 5012 or on the web at https://www.ankh.com.hk/.

