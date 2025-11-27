Palatin Technologies (PINK:PTNT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PINK:PTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $7.00. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 7,665 shares changing hands.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

