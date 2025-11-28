308,400 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 308,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,108,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $207.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

