Creative Planning Grows Stake in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 50.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 124.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 377.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 729.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
GMAB opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $33.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMAB. Guggenheim raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
