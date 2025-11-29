Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Decreased by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 11.6% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after buying an additional 37,605 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $619.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $609.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

