430 Shares in CrowdStrike $CRWD Bought by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $595,766,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after purchasing an additional 976,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.89.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $504.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.64, a P/E/G ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.91. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

