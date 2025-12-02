TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,859 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,635,384 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after buying an additional 1,222,958 shares during the last quarter. Certares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 177.3% during the second quarter. Certares Management LLC now owns 4,751,818 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $62,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,654 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $37,036,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 53.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,629,098 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 912,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $32,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

Insider Activity at TripAdvisor

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $218,035.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,756.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Price Performance

TRIP stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.92 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

