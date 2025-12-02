AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires 1,958 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $111.76.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,221.85. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 136,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

