Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in PVH Corp. $PVH

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in PVH by 63.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 1,284.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 30.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

PVH opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

