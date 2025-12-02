6,448 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Bought by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.0% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,603,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,350,141,000 after purchasing an additional 400,739 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 333,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.93.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $640.87 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total transaction of $6,935,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,843.65. This trade represents a 82.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total transaction of $365,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,894.45. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,007,416. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

