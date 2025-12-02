AR Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Shares of AMZN opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.65 and its 200 day moving average is $223.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,493,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

