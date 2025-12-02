5,436 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE UNH opened at $323.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $622.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

