Roblox Corporation $RBLX is Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 1.1% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,704,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,134,000 after buying an additional 1,128,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Roblox by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 33.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,531,000 after purchasing an additional 194,952 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Roblox and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roblox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 20,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $2,005,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 239,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,042,377.50. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,747.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,095,938.28. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 322,508 shares of company stock valued at $35,536,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

