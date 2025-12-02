Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,676,339,000 after buying an additional 5,718,087 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $1,412,069,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,324,961,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $303.55 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.08.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,463 shares of company stock worth $10,234,351. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

