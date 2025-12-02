Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 526,471 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 127.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 939,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $259,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $385.83 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.10 and a 200 day moving average of $308.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

