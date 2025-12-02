Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 268.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,301,000 after buying an additional 615,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 828,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after acquiring an additional 468,944 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,615,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,452,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,589,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Craig Hallum set a $156.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.15 and a one year high of $141.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $183,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,663.36. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $529,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,547.47. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 128,890 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,659 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.