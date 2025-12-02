Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,085 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 27,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $146.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $148.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 105.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,797. The trade was a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

