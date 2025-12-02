SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cvfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 162,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,086,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $36.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

