Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 6.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 12.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT stock opened at $195.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $229,692.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,926.58. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,234,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,810. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

