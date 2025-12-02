Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.79 Billion Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,933,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,734,663 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,793,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,030,203 shares of company stock valued at $545,161,894. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day moving average is $171.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.