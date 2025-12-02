Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $543.70 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $558.24 and a 200 day moving average of $567.93.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

