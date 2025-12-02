Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,365 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15,545.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,286,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,864,000 after buying an additional 3,265,511 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,275,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 644,647 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,186,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 739,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 368,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

