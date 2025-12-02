Contrasting Blaize (BZAI) and Its Peers

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blaize to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blaize and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blaize $1.55 million -$4.11 million -3.23 Blaize Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 76.97

Blaize’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blaize. Blaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blaize N/A N/A -31.40% Blaize Competitors 1.28% 1.36% 1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blaize and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blaize 1 1 4 1 2.71 Blaize Competitors 283 269 217 3 1.92

Blaize currently has a consensus target price of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 231.88%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 30.11%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blaize is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Blaize has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize’s rivals have a beta of -0.07, indicating that their average share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Blaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blaize beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Blaize Company Profile

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

