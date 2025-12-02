Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad Robins Sells 124,998 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad Robins sold 124,998 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $2,367,462.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,709,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,313,024.54. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ADPT opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 2.09.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
