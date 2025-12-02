Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,590 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $56,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,644,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,954,941,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after buying an additional 6,969,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5%

PG opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $144.09 and a one year high of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.63.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,039.68. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

