CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,673 iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWG. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 146.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

