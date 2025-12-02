Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,150,669.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,314,735.60. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,136,642.85.

On Monday, November 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $1,123,842.30.

On Friday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $1,103,913.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,131,583.95.

On Monday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total transaction of $1,129,897.65.

On Thursday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $1,178,647.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,070.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,192,520.70.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90.

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,324,358.70.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.4%

TEAM opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of -213.49, a P/E/G ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

