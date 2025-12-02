Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,669.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 168,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,314,735.60. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,136,642.85.

On Monday, November 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $1,123,842.30.

On Friday, November 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $1,103,913.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,131,583.95.

On Monday, November 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total value of $1,129,897.65.

On Thursday, November 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $1,178,647.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,211,070.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,192,520.70.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90.

On Monday, November 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $1,324,435.35.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.49, a P/E/G ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.89. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 56.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 258,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,458,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 227,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

