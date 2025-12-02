CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

In other news, Director Jill Bright acquired 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,576. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

