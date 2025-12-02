AXQ Capital LP Has $254,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

AXQ Capital LP lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $4,190,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,857,980.20. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,306. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 40,923 shares of company stock worth $26,007,416 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 target price (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $640.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $680.90 and a 200-day moving average of $706.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

