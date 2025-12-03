Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 208.6% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 85.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 185.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $225.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $234.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

