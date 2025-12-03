Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Amkor Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Amkor Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 303,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 118.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 191,626 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,850. The trade was a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 346,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,424.32. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,800. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

