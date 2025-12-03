Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,773 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Resideo Technologies worth $23,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,954,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,536 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,065,000 after purchasing an additional 465,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,205,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 223,063 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after buying an additional 683,714 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $127,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $250,011.32. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 340,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,450,252.28. This represents a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 566,758 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.82 per share, with a total value of $18,034,239.56. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 14,960,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,042,855.44. This trade represents a 3.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 1,697,907 shares of company stock worth $53,222,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

REZI stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.74. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.