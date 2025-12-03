Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

In other news, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,039.20. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $3,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 100,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,804,561.84. The trade was a 19.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,802. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8,255.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $188.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

