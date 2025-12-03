ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,067,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,784,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,882,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 90,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $17,084,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $203.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.17 and a twelve month high of $229.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.22.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 12.21%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other ESCO Technologies news, CEO Bryan H. Sayler sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,100. This trade represents a 31.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,638.15. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,734. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

