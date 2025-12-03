Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,824 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.60% of Greenbrier Companies worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 535,843 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 379,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after buying an additional 242,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,966,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBX opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

