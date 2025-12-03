Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 14,727 Shares of Fluor Corporation $FLR

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fluor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fluor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 8.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 21.71%.The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

